Kat: Expect sunshine, mugginess today

Some patchy fog has developed this morning but it should not be as dense as yesterday because we did not see significant rainfall yesterday.

Morning temperatures are in the lower 70s. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 80s but it will be very muggy out. Feels like temperatures will likely be in the low 90s this afternoon.

More sunshine is in the forecast today and, although most areas should stay dry today, isolated showers and storms are possible this afternoon.

More rain is in the forecast to start the workweek as a frontal boundary lifts north through the Tennessee Valley on Monday. This front combined with another system and ample moisture should bring showers and storms to the Valley starting during the mid-morning hours that last through the afternoon.

The rainy pattern we’re in should start to break down by the end of next week.

