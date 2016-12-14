Kat: Expect scattered showers today

Some patchy fog has developed this morning in northeast Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. Areas that saw heavy rainfall yesterday will likely see fog develop this morning as well.

A few isolated showers are continuing this morning.

Morning temperatures are right around the 70 degree mark. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid-upper 80s but it will be very muggy out.

Expect more clouds and scattered showers/storms to develop today.

It’s looking like there will be some more sunshine tomorrow. Temperatures should stay in the upper 80s but the heat index will make it feel more like the mid-upper 90s.

Scattered storms are still possible tomorrow afternoon.

The rainy pattern we’re in should start to break down by the end of next week.

heck back in with Chris Davis tonight for forecast updates.

