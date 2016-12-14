Kat: Expect scattered showers today

Some patchy fog has developed this morning in northeast Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. Areas that saw heavy rainfall yesterday will likely see fog develop this morning as well.
A few isolated showers are continuing this morning.
Morning temperatures are right around the 70 degree mark. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid-upper 80s but it will be very muggy out.
Expect more clouds and scattered showers/storms to develop today.
[TAP HERE TO WATCH DURING A LIVE BROADCAST]
It’s looking like there will be some more sunshine tomorrow. Temperatures should stay in the upper 80s but the heat index will make it feel more like the mid-upper 90s.
Scattered storms are still possible tomorrow afternoon.
The rainy pattern we’re in should start to break down by the end of next week.
[Download the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App today]
heck back in with Chris Davis tonight for forecast updates.
Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.
1414 North Memorial Parkway
Huntsville, AL 35801
(256) 533-4848
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.