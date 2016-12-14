Kat: Dry start to the workweek, highs in the 80s

We’re off to a cooler start to the work week this morning.

Temperatures are in the low to mid 60s this morning, a pleasant change from the July heat. If you’re heading out early this morning and you get chilly easily, you may want to have a light sweater with you.



You won’t need the sweater for long because today will feature plenty of sunshine that will help warm us up fast. Expect highs temperatures a few degrees warmer than this weekend (back in the upper 80s) and dry conditions once again today.



Surface high pressure in the central US is continuing to help keep conditions comfortable and dry in the Valley. Tonight will be a great night to grill out or spend some time on your porch. Overnight, temperatures will fall back into the mid-upper 60s.

The humidity will slowly start to creep back up during the work week and rain chances are back in the forecast on Wednesday afternoon. We are tracking another frontal system that may impact our weather later this week. Keep checking back in for updates!

