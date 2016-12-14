Kat: Dense Fog Advisory in effect until late Wednesday morning

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Visibilities will be lower than 1 mile in many locations. Be cautious while driving this morning.

[TAP HERE TO WATCH DURING A LIVE BROADCAST

Our September heat wave continues this week with high temperatures in the upper 80s again today. As we settle into this more summer-like weather pattern, scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible.

Gusty winds and heavy downpours are possible this afternoon with any storms that develop. We have lots of moisture and instability in place, so if storms do fire up we could see gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours, similar to yesterday. Storm coverage should be less today compared to yesterday.

Rain chances increase and stick around all week. We will have plenty of moisture available for pop-up showers and storms throughout the work week. Highs are in the mid-upper 80s all week and lows are in the upper 60s each day.

Friday is the official start of fall but there are no signs of autumn or sweater weather in the 7-day forecast. Once our ridge breaks down, we could finally see some less hot weather at the very end of the month.

Tracking Hurricane Maria

The eyewall is over Vieques right now, then headed toward Puerto Rico. Terrain will enhance rainfall on PR so flooding is a major concern, in addition to the 155 mph sustained winds possible.

[Download the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App today]

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48