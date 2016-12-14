Kat: Coolest morning temperatures since Spring

Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.

Hurricane Irma continues to strengthen in the open waters of the tropical Atlantic.

We’re off to a cool start this morning with near record low temperatures. Expect temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s to start today, so you will probably want an extra layer if you’re headed out early this morning.

TRACKING IRMA: CATEGORY 5 HURRICANE MOVES TOWARD FLORIDA

The record low is 49 in the Shoals (set in 2010) and 50 in Huntsville (set in 1957). Otherwise, nice weather will stick around today, with highs in the mid-70s once again and mostly sunny skies. Tomorrow will be very similar to today, but we will warm into the upper 70s by the afternoon.

Your weekend forecast is looking great! It will be great weather for any outdoor activities. Highs will be right around 80 degrees, with overnight temperatures in the mid-upper 50s and sunny skies both days. Rain chances hold off until next week.

TRACKING HURRICANE IRMA

Irma’s track has shifted to the east. The Florida Keys, and eastern Florida need to be prepared and on high alert as this powerful hurricane approaches.

The 2 a.m. advisory shows Irma weakening just a tad, winds are now at 180 MPH with a minimum pressure of 921 mb. Regardless, Irma remains a very strong Category 5 Storm.

You can get the latest information on Hurricane Irma on the First Alert Weather App.

