Kat: Cooler start to your weekend

We’re off to a cooler start this morning with overnight lows dipping into the upper 50s. You’ll want to dress in layers today because, although you may want a sweater or long sleeves if you’re heading outside early. We will see temperatures rise into the low 80s by this afternoon.

Our brief wind direction shift is transporting in drier air, so expect low humidity this weekend. Expect mostly sunny skies by that afternoon hours. Overnight, temperatures will dip into the upper 60s again.

Tomorrow will be similar to today with highs in the mid-80s and plenty of sunshine.

Monday’s temperatures and humidity will creep up just a bit.

No rain is in our Labor Day Weekend forecast but rain chances will return Tuesday as a cold front approaches the Tennessee Valley. You should get another preview of fall behind the front with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s for a couple of days.

