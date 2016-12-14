Kat: Cold front bringing rain chances Sunday

Good morning and happy Saturday! Temperatures are in the low-mid 60s to start today and you may run into some fog if you’re up early this morning. Otherwise, expect quiet weather to start your weekend.

Expect more summer-like weather this weekend with muggy air in place and temperatures in the mid-upper 60s, but fall weather is finally in sight. Fall weather will follow behind a cold front that will pass through north Alabama on Sunday. Expect scattered showers and storms during the afternoon hours as the front passes through. If winds die down fast after the front passes and we’re able to clear out of the clouds overnight we could see temperatures fall into the 40s. Plan on sweater weather to start the work week.

Behind Sunday’s cold front we will get a stretch of fall weather next week with highs only in the upper 60s on Monday and overnight temperatures dipping into the upper 40s. More sunshine and highs in the low 70s will continue throughout the work week. In the mornings, temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to low 50s so have a jacket or sweater on hand as you leave the house during the week.

