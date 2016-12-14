Kat: Cold, clear morning with temps warming back in the upper 60s

Good morning! We’re off to another chilly start today with temperatures in the 30s. High pressure continues to bring us clear skies so expect nothing but sunshine for your Tuesday.

High temperatures today will be even warmer than yesterday, topping out in the upper 60s, making for a beautiful day! Tomorrow’s high will be near 70 degrees!

Late tomorrow night isolated drizzle is possible ahead of an approaching cold front. This front moves in Thursday and this will bring our best chance of seeing scattered showers.

There will be limited moisture available in the atmosphere, so only light rain accumulations are expected.

Behind this front, there will be a brief cool down Friday with highs in the mid-50s. The weekend is looking sunny and dry with highs climbing back into the 60s on Sunday.

