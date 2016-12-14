Kat: Cloudy skies with highs in the low-mid 70s

No jackets needed today! Highs this afternoon will climb into the low-mid 70s! Skies will stay mostly cloudy but peaks of sunshine are possible through the clouds, especially into the afternoon.

Today will be breezy as well with winds from the southwest around 15-20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph. Temperatures will stay mild tonight into tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow morning we'll start in the 60s but temperatures will fall throughout the day. Make sure you bring a jacket with you to work or school because by the late afternoon and early evening hours temperatures will fall into the 40s.

Light rain showers return to the forecast tomorrow, especially during the afternoon. Make sure you have an umbrella tomorrow and keep it handy into the weekend. Rain lingers into your weekend with highs in the 50s Saturday and 60s Sunday.

Make sure you have an indoor backup plan on Saturday because moderate to heavy rainfall is in the forecast throughout the day. Scattered activity will linger into Sunday but you'll have a better chance of dodging the showers Sunday as opposed to Saturday.

A warm-up is in store next week with Spring-like temperatures climbing into the 70s!

