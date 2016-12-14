Eric: Frost Advisory overnight until 8 a.m. Monday

FROST ADVISORY in effect from 10 p.m. until 8 a.m. for most of the Tennessee Valley.

Remember to keep pets indoors and cover any sensitive vegetation.

Clear skies overnight will allow low temperatures to fall into the lower to middle 30s.

Monday will be a nice fall afternoon with sunny skies and high temperatures in the middle 60s.

Halloween Tuesday looks very nice with increasing cloud cover and highs in the middle 60s, trick or treating temps should be in the 50s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s, scattered rain is likely in the afternoon.

Scattered rain and thunderstorms stay in the forecast for the rest of the week as several upper-level waves move in.

