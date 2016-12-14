Kat: Clear Labor Day; cold front brings rain chances Tuesday

Your Labor Day forecast is looking good! Temperatures are sitting in the upper 50s to low 60s this morning. Expect another fast warm up with temperatures approaching the mid-80s by lunchtime and highs in the mid-upper 80s today.

[TAP HERE TO WATCH DURING A LIVE BROADCAST]

Humidity will increase a little bit today. Overall, it will be a great day to hangout outside, grill out, hit the pool or rivers and lakes. The UV index will be high again today so make sure you bring sunscreen if you have outdoor plans for Labor Day.

No rain is in our Labor Day forecast, but rain and storm chances will return tomorrow as a cold front approaches the Tennessee Valley. Rain and storm chances increase during the afternoon and evening hours. A few showers may linger into early Wednesday, but we will dry out by the mid-morning hours.

[Download the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App today]

You should get another preview of Fall behind the front, with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s for a couple of days.



TRACKING HURRICANE IRMA

We know Irma is a major hurricane that is heading toward favorable conditions for strengthening (warm water, low wind shear). Irma is a category 3 storm right now, but it is forecast to strengthen to a category 4 storm before heading toward the Leeward Islands. The track of Irma has been trending southeast, which could be bad news for the Bahamas and Turks & Caicos. They will need to keep a very close eye on this powerful hurricane and if you or your friends have vacation plans, pay very close attention to the forecast.



What we don't know: We have very low confidence on what the impacts will be for the US. All options are still on the table. We have high confidence it will be a powerful and destructive storm IF it were to make landfall. So people that live in hurricane-prone areas need to be alert and be prepared. But it's far too soon to tell whether this storm will make landfall anywhere or just veer out to sea. There could be no impacts to the US or there could be big impacts, we simply don't know yet. We will have a much better idea toward the end of this week. If this storm were to make landfall (again, it may not!) it would be at the beginning of next week so we're still 7-8 days out to figure out the forecast.



We will be keeping a close eye on the strength of the Bermuda high and the wave pattern high in the atmosphere. These factors will help steer the hurricane so they will be key factors in determining the forecast path. Keep checking back in for updates.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48