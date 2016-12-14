Kat: Bundle up if you're going out today!

Bundle up in your winter coat, hat, scarf, and gloves before you head out today because this morning is one of the coldest mornings of the season so far!

Lows this morning are in the teens and 20s under mostly clear skies.

Winds will pick up during the mid-morning and afternoon hours so wind chill will contribute to another cold day. Highs today will be in the mid-upper 40s under sunny skies.

Temperatures will fall into the 20s again overnight but Monday looks a bit warmer.

We'll start off the work week with highs back in the low-mid 50s on Monday but a dry cold front brings another few days of highs in the 40s starting on Tuesday.

The work week looks mostly dry other than a few isolated showers overnight Thursday into Friday.

