Kat: Black Friday shoppers waking up to temps in the low 30s and even upper 20s

Be sure to bundle up if you're planning on heading out to score some Black Friday deals! Temperatures will start out in the low 30s and even upper 20s in a few spots as doors open.

Despite a chilly start to the day, plenty of sunshine will help temperatures warm into the low-mid 60s by the afternoon.

We're just one day away from the Iron Bowl and the weather will be seasonable for the game with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-60s.

By Sunday morning another cold front will have pushed its way through the Valley.

Behind this front, temperatures will only reach the 50s by the afternoon and skies will clear out by Sunday afternoon. Quiet weather will continue through Monday but our next chance for rain will come towards the middle of next week.

