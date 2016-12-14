Kat: Beautiful start to your workweek

We have all the ingredients for a chilly morning to start the work week. Overnight we saw mostly clear skies, low humidity, and light winds so we were able to cool off quick

This morning temperatures are starting out in the mid-upper 50s in many areas. Given how dry and cool it is outside, you may want a light sweater for a few hours if you're sensitive to the cold.

You will not need a sweater for long today because we will warm back up into the low-mid 80s by this afternoon.

This afternoon should be very similar to yesterday afternoon across the Valley with partly cloudy skies and comfortable humidity.

