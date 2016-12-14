Kat: Another soggy weekend

Good morning and happy Saturday! We're off to a cool start this morning with overcast skies and temperatures in the low 40s.

While many spots will stay dry during the early morning hours, rain will become more widespread between 8-10 a.m.

Make sure you have an indoor backup plan today because multiple rounds of moderate rainfall are in the forecast throughout the day.

The heavier rain will be in southern middle Tennessee and the Shoals.

Scattered activity will return Sunday evening but you'll have a better chance of dodging the showers Sunday as opposed to Saturday.

Most areas will be dry for church services Sunday morning before scattered showers and storms return to the forecast in the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will climb up into the mid-60s again by Sunday afternoon and you may even see some sunshine again before the clouds and rain move in later in the day.



A warm-up is in store next week with Spring-like temperatures climbing into the 70s! Next week is not only looking warm but muggy as well.

A few showers remain possible early Monday.

Tuesday looks dry with mostly cloudy skies and high in the upper 70s!

By Wednesday another round of showers and storms looks likely.

