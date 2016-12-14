Kat: Another hot day ahead with the heat index near 100

Good Tuesday morning. We’re off to a warm and muggy start again this morning with temperatures bottoming out in the low 70s. Another hot and humid day is in the forecast with highs in the low-mid 90s and heat index values nearing 100 degrees. Stay hydrated today!

A few isolated storms are in the forecast this afternoon and these will be typical summertime storms with heavy downpours, gusty winds, and some lightning possible. Rain chances will increase late tonight and into tomorrow.

You may hear some thunder overnight. Scattered storms are in the forecast tomorrow as a cold front sweeps across the Tennessee Valley. You’ll want to have an umbrella on hand tomorrow.

Behind tomorrow’s front, highs will stay in the 80s and humidity will drop for the second half of the work week. Morning temperatures will be back in the 60s. Rain chances stay out of the forecast on Thursday and Friday so the weather at the end of the week will be very pleasant.

Tuesday will be just as hot as Monday with a better chance of seeing a few showers and storms.

Changes will move in Wednesday. We are tracking a weak cold front that will increase the cloud cover and the chance of rain throughout the day on Wednesday. Rain will likely become widespread by late Wednesday afternoon. Locally heavy rain and frequent lightning will be possible with a few storms as well.

