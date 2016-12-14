Kat: A few rounds of rain and thunderstorms are expected

A slow-moving, weak cold front closes in on the Tennessee Valley today. Today is not forecast to be a complete washout, but a few rounds of rain and thunderstorms are expected.

A few strong storms are possible today but the severe threat is low. Behind this front, we will see temperatures dipping into the mid-upper 60s overnight and less muggy conditions tomorrow.

Our weather mid to late this week is unsettled and may be influenced by a tropical system that is developing in the Gulf of Mexico.

Right now the track of this system is still uncertain and has the potential to impact our weather this week. Keep checking back as we iron out the details on this system.

