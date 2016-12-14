Jonathan: Temperatures will likely rise to the mid-80s

A passing shower during the morning hours of your Memorial Day can't be ruled out as cold front continues to drift closer to the Tennessee Valley. If there is no rainfall ever on you should at least expect a mix of sun and clouds.

Temperatures will start out in the upper 60s this morning and will likely rise to the mid-80s during the afternoon hours. We can also expect our best chance for storms in the North Alabama during the afternoon and evening hours.

Some of these storms could be strong-to-severe with heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty winds, and small hail. They should remain hit-or-miss, however, so some will end up being skipped by the rain. Any storms will diminish after sunset.

As we start the work week, expect daytime highs to reach the low-to-mid 80s. The humidity will increase after Wednesday, and there will be chances (30-40%) storm activity each day of the week, especially during the late afternoon and early evening time periods.

