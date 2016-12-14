Jonathan: Pop-up showers and storms for Tuesday afternoon

Unsettled weather will continue through the week and into the weekend, with some chances of showers and thunderstorms each day.

Today expect highs to reach the low 80s during the afternoon and overnight low will fall to the low 60s. Isolated pop-up showers and storms will likely develop the across the Tennessee Valley any time after noon today, however, any activity we experience will be short-lived, giving way to calm and quiet conditions overnight.

A stalled out boundary just to our north will continue to provide Gulf moisture raising dewpoint values (humidity) and increasing our chances for stormy weather each afternoon for the rest of the week. High temperatures will hover in the low to mid-80s each day with overnight lows in the 60s.

