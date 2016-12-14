Jonathan: Pop-up afternoon showers possible

We'll start your Thursday in the low-to-mid 60s.Some areas may experience patchy fog before 8 a.m. as we go through the day mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s along with a slight chance for pop-up afternoon storms.



Remember those storms are not all day events, but any of them could produce brief gusty winds, locally heavy downpours and frequent lightning.

Friday's forecast shouldn't differ too much from today's.

The weather looks great over the next three days, if you don't mind the chance of a pop-storm or two. #alwx #WAFF48 pic.twitter.com/0TZbwi8wM6 — Jonathan Radford (@RadfordReports) June 1, 2017

Saturday is looking drier now, but it will be muggier than it has been.

Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80s. We may see a few more storms compared to Friday, but they should still be isolated in nature. There's a higher chance for more widespread rain and storms in the Valley on Sunday.



Temperatures will likely be cooler with highs in the lower 80s. We'll stay muggy into Monday, but you can expect a slight cool-down and a drop in humidity for the middle of next week. We should be dry for the middle of the week as well.



Highs Tue/Wed should be in the lower 80s with lows in the lower 60s.

