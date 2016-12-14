Jonathan: Isolated storms possible with highs in the mid-80s

We should see a fair amount of sunshine through the first half of today with more cloud cover developing as we warm. Highs should top out in the mid-80s with pop-up afternoon storms.

Any storms should remain rather isolated in nature, so there will be many who miss out on that rain. The same goes for tomorrow with afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Winds will be more southerly late this week which should lead to an increase in humidity for the weekend. You’ll notice the muggier feel by Friday morning with lows in the upper 60s. We should see more cloud cover through the day compared to mid-week.

Highs will hold in the low/the mid-80s this weekend. There’s a higher chance for storms Friday afternoon, and we’ll continue with occasional showers and storms into the weekend. Rain coverage should be highest on Saturday and Sunday.

