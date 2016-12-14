Jonathan: Hot and humid weekend ahead

Friday morning temperatures are starting out the mid-50s across the Tennessee Valley. Expect warming conditions under partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Afternoon highs should reach the mid-80s.

A southerly flow will develop as the weekend kicks off, therefore, the humidity and the temperature will creep up day by day. Friday night lows will fall to the low 60s and Saturday highs will rise to the upper 80s.

We're expecting to reach the 90-degree mark on Sunday. Our next chance for rain looks to be Monday afternoon.

