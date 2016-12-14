Jonathan: Cool start in the upper 50s with low humidity for the day

We will be looking at temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s again this morning. You might want a light jacket as some areas may dip into the mid-to-upper 50s in the higher elevations.

High temperatures will reach the upper 70s / low 80s today with mostly sunny skies and the low humidity values continue through Friday.

Skies remain clear overnight with lows falling into the mid-to-upper 50s Friday morning. We'll likely start Friday morning in the 50s as well. The lower humidity should continue through the end of the work week.

We should warm back up on Friday with temps pushing into the mid-80s. Winds become more southerly by the weekend, and the mugginess will return.

Our afternoons will continue getting warmer, and highs could push to near 90° by Sunday. We'll stay dry through the weekend, but as we start the next work week, the chance for isolated storms will return.

