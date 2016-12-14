Jonathan: Cool, clear weather through workweek

Wednesday morning gives way to comfortable conditions with temperatures starting out in the low 60s under mostly clear skies.



You might want a light jacket as some areas may dip into the mid-to-upper 50s in the higher elevations. A north breeze will only allow high temperatures to reach the upper 70s / lows 80s today with mostly sunny skies and lower humidity values.

The north breeze will let up Wednesday evening. Skies remain clear overnight with lows falling into the mid-to-upper 50s Thursday morning.

The dry stretch is here, but the weekend looks hot and muggy! #WAFF48 #alwx pic.twitter.com/Fb6GsHwlTK — Jonathan Radford (@RadfordReports) June 7, 2017

We'll likely start Friday morning in the 50s as well. The lower humidity should continue through the end of the work week. Highs Thursday will be near 80°, but we should be warmer on Friday with temps pushing into the mid-80s.



Winds become more southerly by the weekend, and the mugginess will return. Our afternoons will continue getting warmer, and highs could push to near 90° by Sunday.



We'll stay dry through the weekend, but as we start the next workweek, the chance for isolated storms will return.

