Irma Watch: Parts of Alabama under Tropical Storm Warning

Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.

Hurricane Irma continues to strengthen in the open waters of the tropical Atlantic.

TRACKING HURRICANE IRMA

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston counties. A Tropical Storm Watch is also in effect for Barbour, Bullock, Lee, Macon, Pike and Russell counties. This means tropical storm force winds between 39 to 73 MPH are possible within the next 36 hours. These active weather alerts will remain in effect until further notice.

The warnings are all well south of the Tennessee Valley, but Hurricane Irma’s shift westward means that Alabama is much more likely to see a serious impact from the storm in the coming days.

Aside from the previously mentioned Tropical Storm Watch, impacts from #Irma expected to continue into Tuesday across Central AL. #alwx pic.twitter.com/mVT2KQZ6p1 — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) September 9, 2017

#Irma is expected to bring dangerous wind impacts to much of Florida, along with portions of Georgia, Alabama and South Carolina. pic.twitter.com/XJHesLcCjj — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 9, 2017

The 5 p.m. EDT update from the National Hurricane Center has shifted Irma's track more to the west. This westward trend is setting the stage for a more impactful event for Alabama Monday. Over the next 12 hours, Irma will look to move northward, likely gaining strength and passing over the Florida Keys by sunrise Sunday morning as a powerful, Category 4 hurricane.

Storm surge in the Keys and beaches of south Florida are expected to be 5 to 10 feet with higher results in some areas.

We are watching Irma closely here in the Tennessee Valley, as it makes landfall in South Florida later this evening.

Sunday will be mostly clear with highs approaching the 80-degree mark after morning lows drop into the upper 50s.

We'll see what's left of Irma move toward the Valley Monday afternoon, with wind and rain spreading in from the southeast.

We could see two to three inches of rain by Wednesday morning as the system moves through.

Highs will only reach the upper 60s to low 70s.

Wind gusts to over 40 mph will also be possible as the storm moves across the valley.

