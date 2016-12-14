Hurricane Irma now at Category 4

Hope you had a chance to enjoy the great Labor Day weather because we’re in store for a few changes in the short term.

We’ll stay dry for the remainder of our Labor Day, but clouds will increase early Tuesday as a cold front approaches the Valley. Scattered rain and t-storms will develop over the course of the morning and will be ongoing through the evening hours.

Highs should stay in the low-to-mid 80s with more clouds than sun. We’ll start cooling off with a north wind Tuesday night, and lows should bottom out around 60°.

A few showers may linger into early Wednesday, but we will be dry by the afternoon.

Our late week weather will be another preview of fall. Wednesday into Thursday could be a bit breezy with a north wind. Highs will stay in the mid-to-upper 70s with lows in the lower 50s.

We should have great weather for high school football Friday evening. You may need a jacket as temps will fall into the 60s during the games.

Highs will be near 80° this weekend and we’ll stay dry.

TRACKING HURRICANE IRMA

Hurricane Irma intensifies to reach Category 4 strength with sustained winds up to 130 mph. The storm continues heading west at 13 mph. Hurricane warnings are posted for the northern Leeward Islands and a hurricane watch is in effect for the U.S. Virgin Islands as well as Puerto Rico. The storm may strengthen prior to threatening the eastern Caribbean. It's still too early to pinpoint where the most significant impacts for the U.S. could be. Continue to check the First Alert weather app for updates on Irma.

