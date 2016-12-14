FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Wind advisory in effect until Tuesday morning

Rain has already started in northeast Alabama but rain will become more widespread and steady by the evening. Heavy downpours are possible so isolated flash flooding is possible. The strongest winds and heaviest rain will be from 7 p.m. - 4 a.m. We are not anticipating any severe weather.
All of North Alabama is under a wind advisory. Sustained winds of 20-25 mph hour are possible, gusting to 40 mph. This is not like the 142 mph wind gusts in Florida. Irma will be a totally different situation here in the Valley. It will be a gross, rainy, and windy day but there is no need for panic.
Irma has weakened to a tropical storm now. Irma will weaken even more before getting closer to the Tennessee Valley. We will still see gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Winds could gust up to 40 mph, but remember we were under a wind advisory just last week and we all carried on as normal.