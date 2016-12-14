FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Wind advisory in effect until early Tuesday

Some Floridians who evacuated are visiting the Rocket City. They are checking out historical places in the area. It's a way to keep their minds off the hurricane.

Some Floridians who evacuated are visiting the Rocket City. They are checking out historical places in the area. It's a way to keep their minds off the hurricane.

Floridians exploring Huntsville as they wait for Irma to pass

Floridians exploring Huntsville as they wait for Irma to pass

Irma has weakened to a tropical storm as it moves over Florida toward southern Georgia.

Irma has weakened to a tropical storm as it moves over Florida toward southern Georgia.

Due to the threat of heavy rain and wind from the remnants of Hurricane Irma, many schools in the Tennessee Valley are closed or dismissing early. This list will be updated as more closings come in.

Due to the threat of heavy rain and wind from the remnants of Hurricane Irma, many schools in the Tennessee Valley are closed or dismissing early. This list will be updated as more closings come in.

TRACKING IRMA

Tropical Storm Irma is located over southern Georgia and will continue to track to the northwest overnight. As of the 4 p.m. Monday update from the National Hurricane Center, the winds have dropped another 10 mph to 50 mph.

READ MORE: Irma weakens to tropical storm

We fully expect Irma to weaken to a tropical depression before tracking over north Alabama Tuesday morning. Locally heavy rain and wind gusts up to 40 mph can be expected. The wind gusts will likely drop below 20 mph by noon on Tuesday with sustained winds dropping to about 15 mph in the afternoon.

The rain will also let up Tuesday afternoon but it will remain cloudy and unseasonably cool. 1-3” of rain remains possible into Wednesday afternoon.

[TAP HERE TO WATCH DURING A LIVE BROADCAST

All of north Alabama is under a wind advisory until 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Scattered light rain will be possible Tuesday night into Wednesday with highs remaining in the upper 60s.

On Thursday, the storm system will break down and move north of the area.

Sunshine will return to finish out the work week and the heat will be back for your weekend. Highs will be back in the 80s Friday through Sunday.

You can get additional information on the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App.

[Download the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App today]

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48