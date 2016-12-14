FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tropical Depression Irma weakens as it heads into North AL

Tropical Depression Irma will head into north Alabama this morning, and we will continue to deal with its effects throughout the day. Irma will continue to weaken as it tracks northwest, but locally heavy rain and wind gusts up to 30 mph remain possible.
Sustained winds should be between 10 and 15 mph for much of the day. The rain will be less widespread by the afternoon, but it will remain cloudy and unseasonably cool. Highs will stay in the mid-60s.
Some areas may see an additional 1-3" of rain between now and Wednesday afternoon. Scattered light rain will be possible tonight into Wednesday with highs remaining in the upper 60s. Thursday the storm system will break down and move north of the area.