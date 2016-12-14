FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tropical Depression Irma weakens as it heads into North AL

Some Floridians who evacuated are visiting the Rocket City. They are checking out historical places in the area. It's a way to keep their minds off the hurricane.

Due to the threat of heavy rain and wind from the remnants of Hurricane Irma, many schools in the Tennessee Valley are closed or dismissing early. This list will be updated as more closings come in.

TRACKING IRMA

Tropical Depression Irma will head into north Alabama this morning, and we will continue to deal with its effects throughout the day. Irma will continue to weaken as it tracks northwest, but locally heavy rain and wind gusts up to 30 mph remain possible.

READ MORE: Irma downgraded to tropical depression

Sustained winds should be between 10 and 15 mph for much of the day. The rain will be less widespread by the afternoon, but it will remain cloudy and unseasonably cool. Highs will stay in the mid-60s.

Some areas may see an additional 1-3" of rain between now and Wednesday afternoon. Scattered light rain will be possible tonight into Wednesday with highs remaining in the upper 60s. Thursday the storm system will break down and move north of the area.

The sunshine will return to finish out the work week and the heat will be back for your weekend. Highs will be back in the 80s Friday and could be into the upper 80s Saturday and Sunday.

