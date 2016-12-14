FIRST ALERT WEATHER: TN Valley under Tropical Storm Watch

Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.

Hurricane Irma continues to slowly move west-northwestward at 6 mph. A turn to a more northwesterly direction is expected to continue overnight.

Hurricane Irma's leading edges are whipping palm trees and kicking up the surf as it spins toward Florida with 125 mph winds on a projected new track that could subject Tampa _ not Miami _ to the storm's worst fury.

[609a] Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for portions of TN Valley due to #Irma. Impacts forecast to occur Mon. night-Tue. #HUNwx pic.twitter.com/sGIdKC2LLa — NWS Huntsville (@NWSHuntsville) September 10, 2017

Nice, sunny and dry weather will stick around today, with highs warming into the low 80s. Today’s weather will be basically the same as yesterday, but with a few more clouds during the afternoon hours.

Widespread devastation is forecast in Florida as Irma approaches and is forecast to make landfall this morning. Irma remains a very strong hurricane. Irma’s track has trended farther west again today, which puts the Tennessee Valley closer to the path.

We will likely see some heavy rain and gusty winds make it into the Tennessee Valley. Conditions here would be nothing like what is forecast for Florida and Irma would likely just be a depression by the time it reached us. This could still mean winds gusting 35-45 MPH and 2-3” of rain.

Locally heavy rainfall is possible. Winds could gust higher at higher elevations. The severe weather threat is still very low because we don’t have the instability in place but things could change so keep checking back in for updates.

