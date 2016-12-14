FIRST ALERT WEATHER: TN Valley under Tropical Storm Watch

Saturday, September 9 2017 7:37 PM EDT2017-09-09 23:37:59 GMT
Sunday, September 10 2017 7:14 AM EDT2017-09-10 11:14:26 GMT
Hurricane Irma's leading edges are whipping palm trees and kicking up the surf as it spins toward Florida with 125 mph winds on a projected new track that could subject Tampa _ not Miami _ to the storm's worst fury.
Hurricane Irma's leading edges are whipping palm trees and kicking up the surf as it spins toward Florida with 125 mph winds on a projected new track that could subject Tampa _ not Miami _ to the storm's worst fury.
Nice, sunny and dry weather will stick around today, with highs warming into the low 80s. Today’s weather will be basically the same as yesterday, but with a few more clouds during the afternoon hours.
Widespread devastation is forecast in Florida as Irma approaches and is forecast to make landfall this morning. Irma remains a very strong hurricane. Irma’s track has trended farther west again today, which puts the Tennessee Valley closer to the path.
We will likely see some heavy rain and gusty winds make it into the Tennessee Valley. Conditions here would be nothing like what is forecast for Florida and Irma would likely just be a depression by the time it reached us. This could still mean winds gusting 35-45 MPH and 2-3” of rain.
Locally heavy rainfall is possible. Winds could gust higher at higher elevations. The severe weather threat is still very low because we don’t have the instability in place but things could change so keep checking back in for updates.
Stay ahead of the weather with the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App.