FIRST ALERT WEATHER: TN Valley under tropical storm warning

North Alabama areas east of Interstate 65 are under a tropical storm warning due to Hurricane Irma.

Hurricane Irma continues its motion up the west coast of Florida this afternoon with winds over 120 mph reported all along the coast from Fort Meyers to Key West.

Widespread devastation is forecast in Florida as Irma approaches and is forecast to make landfall this morning. Irma remains a very strong hurricane. Irma’s track has trended farther west again today, which puts the Tennessee Valley closer to the path. 

Irma's impacts will begin to be felt here as early as Monday morning. Clouds will spread across the region overnight and the wind and rain will move in from the southeast Monday afternoon. Wind gusts here in the valley could top 50 mph with sustained winds from 35 to 40 common all afternoon long.

Severe weather isn't a huge concern at the moment.

Temperatures will remain in the 60s all day Monday.  

