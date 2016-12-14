Brad: Fog possible Tuesday morning, storms Thursday

Mostly clear tonight with scattered fog possible for the morning commute. Temperatures will return to the lower 80s on Tuesday afternoon and most of us will feel the middle 80s by Wednesday.

The later part of the work week will slowly become more active. There will likely be a large area of severe weather break out across parts of Arkansas and Louisiana Wednesday afternoon. This area could form a line and head our way early Thursday morning ahead of a weak cold front. If the storms hold together, look for a quick round of storms Thursday morning with the potential for isolated wind damage. There will likely be changes to timing and strength so please keep checking back. A few afternoon storms could fire up close to the TN state line Friday afternoon with highs near 88.

Highs will remain in the 80s into the weekend. The added humidity will make it feel closer to 95 Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Saturday looks dry but we are watching the potential for a round of strong to severe storms to move in by Sunday evening. This chance for strong to severe storms could last overnight into Monday morning.

