FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Single digits, icy roads overnight

A First Alert Weather Day is in effect through 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The snow will end this evening with much colder temperatures moving in. Temperatures will drop into the teens after sunset and this will turn most area roads that are just wet to ice.

WIND CHILL ADVISORY through 10 AM CST Wednesday! Wind chill values will be between 0° and -15°, please limit your time outside and take pets indoors. #alwx @waff48 pic.twitter.com/26Z3K9wAfz — Eric Burke WAFF 48 (@WEATHERmanBURKE) January 17, 2018



Even treated roads will likely turn to ice as temperatures become too cold for effective treatment. Roads will likely remain icy until the middle of the morning on Wednesday morning and the sun has a chance to work on them.

Here at the latest snow reports we have received from the @NWSHuntsville! How much have you seen by you? #ALwx #TNwx pic.twitter.com/Mvn73XiOYq — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) January 16, 2018

A wind chill advisory is in effect tonight and early Wednesday as it will feel like zero to -5 degrees. Highs Wednesday will only reach the middle 20s.

A warming trend gets underway Thursday with highs near 40. Expect upper 50s on Friday and lower 60s Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances increase Sunday night into Monday. We could even see a few thunderstorms Monday afternoon.

Have a safe night.

