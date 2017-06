As heavy rain moved into Muscle Shoals today, a dramatic rescue played out near the Chick-fil-A restaurant on Avalon Ave.

It looks like our severe weather threat has passed. The threat for flooding is still high as we continue to see rain move through behind the earlier storms in the Tennessee Valley.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Limestone, Franklin, Morgan and Lawrence counties until 8:45 p.m. Expect some road closures that may impact your drive home. Both flooded roadways and trees down on roadways may impact your commute.

A WAFF 48 viewer shot dramatic video of a rescue in Muscle Shoals. The viewer tells us the woman trapped inside the car made it out thanks to the help of those seen in the video.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Streets are beginning to flood in Muscle Shoals. Stay #WeatherAware everyone!



Photo @ Woodward & Courtland #WAFF48 pic.twitter.com/uSVU7Yment — WAFF 48 (@waff48) June 23, 2017

Temperatures will drop into the lower 70s tonight with mostly cloudy skies.

No severe weather is in the forecast this weekend. A few scattered showers may linger into Saturday. Otherwise mostly cloudy skies will stick around.

We should see temperatures climbing into the mid 80s here across the Tennessee Valley on Saturday and Sunday.

Good news-- we're forecasting a beautiful day on Sunday with plenty of sunshine. Sunday should be a great day to be outside.

