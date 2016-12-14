Lauren: Dense fog could slow your commute

Dense fog will lift by mid morning with plenty of sunshine expected for the day. High temperatures are back to 80°. We’re quiet the next 24 hours with a gradual warming trend. Wednesday pushes us back into the middle 80s.More >>
Dense fog will lift by mid morning with plenty of sunshine expected for the day. High temperatures are back to 80°. We’re quiet the next 24 hours with a gradual warming trend. Wednesday pushes us back into the middle 80s.More >>
Some parents in Decatur are concerned about major changes coming soon to the school system's curriculum.More >>
Some parents in Decatur are concerned about major changes coming soon to the school system's curriculum.More >>
A bill moving through the Alabama Legislature will have fatigued drivers face stiffer penalties if their actions take another person's life.More >>
A bill moving through the Alabama Legislature will have fatigued drivers face stiffer penalties if their actions take another person's life.More >>
A man was shot in Albertville Monday afternoon.More >>
A man was shot in Albertville Monday afternoon.More >>
A Shoals student is fighting for his life after suffering a serious brain injury playing the popular game Knockerball.More >>
A Shoals student is fighting for his life after suffering a serious brain injury playing the popular game Knockerball.More >>
The Hudson kindergarten teacher admitted to having sex with four students, two at the same time and two others on multiple occasions, according to an arrest affidavit.More >>
The Hudson kindergarten teacher admitted to having sex with four students, two at the same time and two others on multiple occasions, according to an arrest affidavit.More >>
Two Arkansas inmates who say they're in poor health after decades on death row argue that their medical conditions could lead to extreme pain during lethal injections.More >>
Two Arkansas inmates who say they're in poor health after decades on death row argue that their medical conditions could lead to extreme pain during lethal injections.More >>
The boy is healthy and doing fine, his mother says.More >>
The boy is healthy and doing fine, his mother says.More >>
A casket floated to the surface at a cemetery in Georgetown County after severe storms hit the area and flooded some neighborhoods.More >>
A casket floated to the surface at a cemetery in Georgetown County after severe storms hit the area and flooded some neighborhoods.More >>