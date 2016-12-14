Lauren: Dense fog could slow your commute

Dense fog will lift by mid morning with plenty of sunshine expected for the day. High temperatures are back to 80°. We’re quiet the next 24 hours with a gradual warming trend. Wednesday pushes us back into the middle 80s.

Stay weather alert late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. A quick moving round of strong storms will track west to east between 2am-noon Thursday. A few isolated severe damaging wind gusts are possible.

[ON A MOBILE DEVICE? TAP TO WATCH LAUREN'S LIVE FORECAST]

The afternoon looks quieter. A few pop-up storms will also be possible on Friday afternoon as the humidity increases ahead of our next strong cold front. Saturday will be dry, but hot and humid. Highs will be near 90° with heat indexes in the mid-90s.

The timeline for our next round of storms will likely change over the next few days, so be checking back, but right now it looks like severe weather could impact the Valley as early as Sunday afternoon and evening. The First Alert Weather App is a great tool to stay up to date on the upcoming stormy weather.

Download the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App today.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48