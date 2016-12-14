FIRST ALERT WEATHER: NWS cancels tropical storm warning for Northern AL

Some Floridians who evacuated are visiting the Rocket City. They are checking out historical places in the area. It's a way to keep their minds off the hurricane.

The National Hurricane Center reports that Hurricane Irma weakened to a Category 1 storm overnight as it traveled over the Florida peninsula.

Due to the threat of heavy rain and wind from the remnants of Hurricane Irma, many schools in the Tennessee Valley are closed or dismissing early. This list will be updated as more closings come in.

Go ahead and bring in your loose objects from outside (umbrellas, cushions, any lightweight furniture) because gusty winds are likely starting this afternoon.

The National Weather Service canceled Tropical Storm Warning for Northern AL early Monday morning. However, a wind advisory is still in effect starting at 3 p.m. today.

We could see a few scattered showers early today but widespread rain is in the forecast starting this afternoon/evening and lasting through the overnight hours. The strongest winds and heaviest rain will be tonight and overnight. We are not anticipating any severe weather.

Areas to the west of I-65 are under a wind advisory, which means 20-25 mph sustained winds are possible, gusting to 40 mph. This is not like the 142 mph wind gusts in Florida. Irma will be a totally different situation here in the Valley. It will be a gross, rainy, and windy day but there is no need for panic.

TRACKING HURRICANE IRMA

Hurricane Irma has weakened to a Category 1 storm as it continues moving along the Florida peninsula. The storm is expected to continue losing strength and fall below hurricane intensity on Monday. The cyclone is then expected to become a remnant low over western Tennessee by the third day and dissipate by the fourth.

