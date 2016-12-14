FIRST ALERT WEATHER: NWS cancels tropical storm warning for Northern AL

Due to the threat of heavy rain and wind from the remnants of Hurricane Irma, many schools in the Tennessee Valley are closed or dismissing early. This list will be updated as more closings come in.More >>
Due to the threat of heavy rain and wind from the remnants of Hurricane Irma, many schools in the Tennessee Valley are closed or dismissing early. This list will be updated as more closings come in.More >>
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey held a news conference Sunday to discuss the state's preparations for Hurricane Irma.More >>
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey held a news conference Sunday to discuss the state's preparations for Hurricane Irma.More >>
The National Hurricane Center reports that Hurricane Irma weakened to a Category 1 storm overnight as it traveled over the Florida peninsula.More >>
The National Hurricane Center reports that Hurricane Irma weakened to a Category 1 storm overnight as it traveled over the Florida peninsula.More >>
Some Floridians who evacuated are visiting the Rocket City. They are checking out historical places in the area. It's a way to keep their minds off the hurricane.More >>
Some Floridians who evacuated are visiting the Rocket City. They are checking out historical places in the area. It's a way to keep their minds off the hurricane.More >>