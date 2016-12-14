FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Irma watch & local forecast

Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.

Hurricane Irma's leading edges are whipping palm trees and kicking up the surf as it spins toward Florida with 125 mph winds on a projected new track that could subject Tampa _ not Miami _ to the storm's worst fury.

Hurricane Irma continues to slowly move west-northwestward at 6 mph. A turn to a more northwesterly direction is expected to continue overnight.

TRACKING HURRICANE IRMA

Hurricane Irma continues to slowly move west-northwestward at 6 mph. A turn to a more northwesterly direction is expected to continue overnight. Maximum sustained winds are at 120 mph and a little strengthening is expected overnight.

The current path takes it almost directly over Key West, Florida, up the western coastline (just offshore) of Florida and making landfall north of Tampa late Sunday afternoon. Storm surges over 10 feet can be expected from Key West northward to Fort Meyers.

Severe weather is also expected across most of the Florida peninsula Sunday.

We are watching Irma closely here in the Tennessee Valley as it makes landfall in south Florida later this evening.

Sunday will be mostly clear with highs approaching the 80 degree mark after morning lows drop into the upper 50s.

We'll see what's left of Irma move toward the Valley Monday afternoon with wind and rain spreading in from the southeast. We could see two to three inches of rain by Wednesday morning as the system moves through.

Highs will only reach the upper 60s to low 70s.

Wind gusts to over 40 mph will also be possible as the storm moves across the Valley.

