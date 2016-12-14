FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Eastern TN Valley under tropical storm warning

Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.

Hurricane Irma's leading edges are whipping palm trees and kicking up the surf as it spins toward Florida with 125 mph winds on a projected new track that could subject Tampa _ not Miami _ to the storm's worst fury.

Irma's westward shift now targets St. Pete more than Tampa

Hurricane Irma continues to slowly move west-northwestward at 6 mph. A turn to a more northwesterly direction is expected to continue overnight.

Irma lessens to Category 2 as it moves along Florida coast

North Alabama areas east of Interstate 65 are under a tropical storm warning due to Hurricane Irma.

TRACKING HURRICANE IRMA

Hurricane Irma continues its motion up the west coast of Florida this afternoon with winds over 120 mph reported all along the coast from Fort Meyers to Key West.

[609a] Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for portions of TN Valley due to #Irma. Impacts forecast to occur Mon. night-Tue. #HUNwx pic.twitter.com/sGIdKC2LLa — NWS Huntsville (@NWSHuntsville) September 10, 2017

Widespread devastation is forecast in Florida as Irma approaches and is forecast to make landfall this morning. Irma remains a very strong hurricane. Irma’s track has trended farther west again today, which puts the Tennessee Valley closer to the path.

Irma's impacts will begin to be felt here as early as Monday morning. Clouds will spread across the region overnight and the wind and rain will move in from the southeast Monday afternoon. Wind gusts here in the valley could top 50 mph with sustained winds from 35 to 40 common all afternoon long.

Severe weather isn't a huge concern at the moment.

Temperatures will remain in the 60s all day Monday.

