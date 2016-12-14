FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Eastern TN Valley under tropical storm warning

Saturday, September 9 2017 7:37 PM EDT2017-09-09 23:37:59 GMT
Sunday, September 10 2017 7:14 AM EDT2017-09-10 11:14:26 GMT
Hurricane Irma's leading edges are whipping palm trees and kicking up the surf as it spins toward Florida with 125 mph winds on a projected new track that could subject Tampa _ not Miami _ to the storm's worst fury.
Widespread devastation is forecast in Florida as Irma approaches and is forecast to make landfall this morning. Irma remains a very strong hurricane. Irma’s track has trended farther west again today, which puts the Tennessee Valley closer to the path.
Irma's impacts will begin to be felt here as early as Monday morning. Clouds will spread across the region overnight and the wind and rain will move in from the southeast Monday afternoon. Wind gusts here in the valley could top 50 mph with sustained winds from 35 to 40 common all afternoon long.
Severe weather isn't a huge concern at the moment.
Temperatures will remain in the 60s all day Monday.
