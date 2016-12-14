David: Cold overnight, warm and sunny Sunday - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

David: Cold overnight, warm and sunny Sunday

By David Ernst, Meteorologist
(WAFF) -

Skies will remain clear this evening, and the wind will stay light. Temperatures will drop quickly tonight, and we’ll be into the 50s by 8-9 p.m.

Lows should bottom out in the mid/upper-40s for Sunday morning. Look for a quick warm-up with plenty of sunshine through the day, just a few more high clouds arriving late. Highs should make it into the upper 70s and lower 80s with a south wind 5-10 mph. 

Weather-wise, it should be a fantastic close to the weekend!!

Warm weather can be expected throughout next week. We’ll begin Monday with morning temps in the lower 50s, warming into the 80s for a high once again. Clouds will increase Monday afternoon, and we’re looking at mostly cloudy skies Tuesday. That won’t have a significant impact on temperatures as we should still make it close to 80° for highs.  

An isolated shower or storm is possible Tuesday, and the same goes for Wednesday. Any rain will not be very widespread, and shouldn’t last for too long in any one place. Lows could be as mild as 60° Wednesday morning, but should drop back into the lower 50s for Thursday. 

You’ll only notice that difference at night, though. 

Highs Thu-Sat should still be into the lower/mid-80s.

This warmer weather looks to continue into the second half of April, so we may be done talking about frost for the rest of the Spring.

  David: Cold overnight, warm and sunny Sunday

