David: Mugginess before Sunday's storm chances

An isolated shower remains possible this evening, but most of you will stay dry. Rain is more widespread across central AL/MS. A few of the showers in MS may hold together long enough to bring some steady rain into the Shoals later this evening, but any rain should be fading away as the sun is setting.

We’ll drop into the 70s this evening with lows in the mid 60s Friday. Look for a mix of sun and clouds through the day with pop-up storms developing by the afternoon. Highs will push into the mid/upper 80s where we stay dry.

[Tap or click to watch WAFF-48 News live during any broadcast]

Saturday should be similar to Friday, but it will be muggier than it has been. Highs will still be in the mid-to-upper 80s.

We may see a few more storms compared to Friday, but they should still be isolated in nature. There's a higher chance for more widespread rain and storms in the Valley late Sunday.

Temperatures will likely be cooler Sunday afternoon with highs in the lower 80s. We'll stay muggy into Monday, and occasional rain/storms can be expected through the day. But after a cold front passes through the Valley late Monday, you can expect a slight cool-down and a drop in humidity.

Northerly winds will usher in drier air Tuesday and skies should be clearing. We’ll be dry for the middle of the week with highs in the low/mid 80s. Lows may dip into the upper 50s for a few nights.

Download the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App today.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48