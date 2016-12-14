FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow & ice expected across the Valley

Today is a First Alert Weather Day through 9 a.m. Wednesday as we are anticipating snow to make its way in throughout the morning and into the afternoon, which will likely create some travel issues. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. for Middle Tennessee and the Shoals, and until 9 p.m. for those to the east of I-65.

Overnight models have trended slightly toward the drier side of things, meaning we may not see as much snow as originally anticipated. However, it still looks like many of us will see accumulating snow from this system.

Latest RPM forecast snowfall potential through 8pm Tuesday. All models continue to show widespread 1/2 to 1" totals with isolated 2" snowfall. Beginning in the Shoals around 5am and tracking slowly to the east into the afternoon. #WAFF48 pic.twitter.com/pboy4JrdO9 — Brad Travis (@BradTravisWAFF) January 15, 2018

The best chance to see more than an inch from this system will be off towards the Shoals in northwest Alabama and into Middle Tennessee. We are expecting anywhere from 0.5” to 1.5” in the Huntsville/Decatur Metro, with lesser totals into northeast Alabama and Sand Mountain near 0.5”.

Snow is expected to continue east through the morning, making its way into the Metro by 9 a.m., and onto Sand Mountain by 11 a.m. Snow showers will stay on the lighter side, but there could be periods of heavier snow that make their way through, which could lead to localized heavier totals. Most of the snow should be out of the area by 6-7 p.m.

A new Snow BINGO card for Tuesday.. pic.twitter.com/JjKTFyW3JZ — Brad Travis (@BradTravisWAFF) January 16, 2018



Temperatures throughout the day will plummet, making their way into the teens by the afternoon. Once the snow makes its way out of here, the concern becomes the dangerous cold.

Overnight temperatures will dip into the single digits for most, which means a wind chill value below zero for many on Wednesday morning. This can lead to a frostbite in as little as 45 to 60 minutes!

The good news is that there will be some nice sunshine for Wednesday and things look to warm up nicely for the weekend! Be safe out there today and Happy Tuesday!

