FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow, freezing rain in Friday's forecast

Friday is now a First Alert Weather Day! Latest data coming in is trending towards a faster changeover to snow and wintry mix.

Roads could become hazardous in the Shoals by 9 a.m., Metro by 11 a.m., NE Alabama by 1 p.m.

Friday is now a First Alert Weather Day. Threat for hazardous driving conditions late morning into the evening due to a mix of snow/sleet/freezing rain. Details coming up at 4,5,6 and 10. #WAFF48 pic.twitter.com/qBf1ZGPb6G — Brad Travis (@BradTravisWAFF) January 11, 2018

Temperatures could fall into the upper 20s by 4 p.m. and freeze bridges and overpasses. The roads may not have time to dry before the freezing temps move in. Any problems on areas roads will stay that way until the mid-morning hours on Saturday.

Overnight we will see rain start to pick up across the Tennessee Valley and we can’t rule out an isolated rumble of thunder. Temperatures will stay above freezing overnight so we are not anticipating any travel issues tonight. From midnight on, temperatures will fall all throughout your Friday. There could be as much as a 30 degree temperature drop over a two hour period.

Rain chances best through tonight & tomorrow morning with freezing rain/sleet/snow by the afternoon. #ALwx #TNwx pic.twitter.com/h0JumpNw0W — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) January 11, 2018

Friday's forecast is tough to say the least! Cold air will be pushing in, but the difficult factor will be how long the moisture lingers. Rain and even a few storms will be the case early tomorrow morning. Strong gusty winds will also be felt at speeds of 25-35 mph.

By 9-11 a.m., we could start to see the rain freeze once it reaches the ground (freezing rain), and towards the end of that timeframe, sleet is possible west of I-65. It’s not until closer to lunchtime that rain could change over to freezing rain and sleet to the east of I-65.

While this event is trending more in the direction of ice, if the moisture sticks around long enough, we could see a dusting of snow in the evening, with the highest chance for snow being in the Shoals. Snowfall in the Shoals could end up between ½” and 2”. There could also be accumulations of sleet.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for North Alabama and middle Tennessee ahead of tomorrow's winter weather. #ALwx #TNwx pic.twitter.com/SDtNrgTZUj — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) January 11, 2018

We will have updates from the Shoals to Sand Mountain throughout the day Friday and updates on road conditions from across the area. If you are traveling north towards Nashville expect road conditions to deteriorate the closer you get to the Nashville area.

Here's a look at the timeline for tomorrow's ice & snow. Still a lot of uncertainty on accumulation totals, but it does look like we will see a little bit of everything #ALwx #TNwx pic.twitter.com/klQoyKpZuc — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) January 11, 2018

