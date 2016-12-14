FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow and ice expected Tuesday - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow and ice expected Tuesday

A First Alert Weather Day throughout the day on Tuesday up until 9 a.m. Wednesday. We expect 1 to 2 inches of snow to fall into the afternoon hours on Tuesday beginning in Northwest Alabama as early as 5 a.m.  

The impact to travel could last into the middle of the morning on Wednesday. Dangerous wind chills will follow the snow with a wind chill near (-5) Wednesday morning.

A brutal blast of cold air will sweep across the area Tuesday. This will also be accompanied by light snow that will begin in the Shoals around 5 a.m. and track to the east throughout the morning and early afternoon hours. Most of the snowfall will be gone by the early evening hours but 1-2” of snow could fall and that will stay on the ground for a while.

Roads will likely become hazardous about an hour after the snow begins to fall. You can expect the roads to be snow packed and icy as the day wears on. If you must travel make sure you keep your tank at least half full of fuel. Have extra blankets, some water and any other emergency supplies in case you find yourself stuck in traffic or in a ditch.

Temperatures will fall into the single digits early Wednesday morning with a wind chill below zero.  Highs on Wednesday will reach the middle to upper 20s.  Sunshine will help improve area road conditions but it could be a slow process throughout the day on Wednesday.

A warming trend develops Thursday and highs will be in the 50s and 60s Friday through Sunday.

Have a safe night.

