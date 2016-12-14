David: Cool overnight, warm and sunny Sunday

Skies will remain clear this evening, and the wind will stay light. Temperatures will drop quickly tonight, and we’ll be into the 50s by 8-9 p.m.More >>
Skies will remain clear this evening, and the wind will stay light. Temperatures will drop quickly tonight, and we’ll be into the 50s by 8-9 p.m.More >>
Consumer electronics chain HHGregg Inc. is shutting down its stores. The company's liquidation sale begins on Saturday and will last for about five or six weeks. The Indianapolis company said Friday that it will liquidate its assets after failing to find a buyer for the business. It filed for bankruptcy protection in March.More >>
Consumer electronics chain HHGregg Inc. is shutting down its stores. The company's liquidation sale begins on Saturday and will last for about five or six weeks. The Indianapolis company said Friday that it will liquidate its assets after failing to find a buyer for the business. It filed for bankruptcy protection in March.More >>
Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley said Friday during a press conference that his ethics investigation is distracting Alabama lawmakers from doing their jobs and it's hurting the state.More >>
Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley said Friday during a press conference that his ethics investigation is distracting Alabama lawmakers from doing their jobs and it's hurting the state.More >>
Decatur police have identified one of the suspects wanted in an officer impersonation scam.More >>
Decatur police have identified one of the suspects wanted in an officer impersonation scam.More >>
A Lauderdale County man facing an attempted murder charge is back behind bars, accused of rape.More >>
A Lauderdale County man facing an attempted murder charge is back behind bars, accused of rape.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
It must happen more than we know about but never with such amazing video evidence.More >>
It must happen more than we know about but never with such amazing video evidence.More >>
The Alabama House Judicial Committee has released its report and a website regarding Gov. Robert Bentley's impeachment investigation.More >>
The Alabama House Judicial Committee has released its report and a website regarding Gov. Robert Bentley's impeachment investigation.More >>
A jury has found Will Hayden, former Sons of Guns reality TV star, guilty on rape charges. The jury took just over an hour to deliberate.More >>
A jury has found Will Hayden, former Sons of Guns reality TV star, guilty on rape charges. The jury took just over an hour to deliberate.More >>