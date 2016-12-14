First Alert Weather Day: Heat advisory in effect until 7 p.m.

Today is a First Alert Weather Day! A heat advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. tonight and will include most of north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

Today, the heat index will reach 100 by 10 a.m. and remain above 100 through 7 p.m. We expect some areas to endure several hours with a heat index of 104 to 108 degrees.Please make sure to stay hydrated and take it easy.

Another hot and humid day is in the forecast with high temperatures reaching the upper 90s but heat index values are expected to reach the 104 to 108 range.

Heat index values will stay this high for an extended amount of time today so be sure you drink extra water, take breaks indoors, and bring your pets inside.

A few summertime pop-up storms are possible this afternoon.Expect more heat and humidity to start your weekend with heat index values still in the triple digits on Saturday.

Storm chances go up this weekend as high pressure moves out of the area. This also means high temperatures will drop to near average temperatures for this time of year by next week.

