Brad: More storm chances Saturday

A fire early Saturday morning damaged between 15 and 18 boats in Guntersville. It happened near The Pointe restaurant. Guntersville Firefighters immediately called for backup when they arrived on the scene. They contained the fire and prevented it from spreading to the restaurant. Emergency responders say there were no injuries. The cause is under investigation.More >>
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will track north of the area and into middle Tennessee for the evening and overnight hours.More >>
The change puts Alabama’s policy in line with the U.S. Department of Justice’s recommended criteria for issuing the alerts.More >>
A 10,000-seat arena may soon come to the Shoals.More >>
Alabama might have a new method to execute death row inmates.hypoxia,inmatesMore >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.More >>
Mourners are gathering in Euclid Saturday to remember the life of Robert Godwin, a 74-year-old grandfather shot to death by a man who posted the killing on Facebook.More >>
A complaint from United States Attorneys is seeking harsher penalties for Tad Cummins, the man who's been arrested for kidnapping Elizabeth Thomas.More >>
A group of 40 people marched into a Louisville restaurant to remove several patrons whom they claim are neo-Nazi white supremacists.More >>
