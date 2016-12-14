Brad: More storm chances Saturday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will track north of the area and into middle Tennessee for the evening and overnight hours. Temperatures will slowly fall into the middle 60s before sunrise. An area of showers and thunderstorms could move across NW Alabama early Saturday morning and weaken as it tracks east. This area is not expected to be severe.

A cold front will move in Saturday evening. Ahead of this front and after the morning area of rain we will see temperatures warm back to near 80. This will provide an environment for more thunderstorms in the afternoon. Strong to severe thunderstorms will get going by 2 p.m. in western Alabama and then track east along and ahead of the cold front. Locally heavy rain and flash flooding are possible. Some of the stronger storms could also produce significant lightning, damaging winds 50-60 mph and hail up to 1” in diameter. If you are going to be attending outdoor events make sure you have a way to get weather information. You can get all the weather info you need by downloading the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App.

Download the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App today.

Here’s a timeline on when to expect the strongest storms: Shoals between 2-6 p.m. HSV Metro between 3-7 p.m. NE Alabama and Sand Mountain 4-8 p.m.

Much cooler air will be on tap for Sunday. Expect some lingering showers and drizzle with a north breeze at 10-20 mph. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

Monday we return to the 70s with sunshine.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48