FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Dangerously cold temperatures continuing overnight

Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to extreme cold.

A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect for the entire Tennessee Valley until noon today, as we are once again expecting wind chills to range from -10° to 0° this morning. Air temperatures will be extremely cold this morning falling into the single digits for the first time since 2015 for some places.

Our overnight low is even COLDER tonight! The actual temperatures (not wind chills) will dip into the single digits with wind chills similar to this morning. I'm live on @waff48 right now! pic.twitter.com/fLzYfD5vzA — Kat Campbell WAFF 48 (@katcampbellwx) January 1, 2018

The wind won’t be as strong as it was yesterday morning, but it will still be strong enough to keep wind chills below zero for much of the Valley. The extreme cold will continue into the afternoon with high temperatures into the upper 20s and low 30s, despite plenty of sunshine.

Wind chill values will likely stay into upper teens and low 20s. Clouds are expected to move in later in the day and that should help keep tonight a touch warmer, but still way cold with low temperatures into the mid-teens.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the workweek with temperatures starting into the upper teens and low 20s, with high temperatures reaching the mid-30s. Skies will start partly cloudy, but we expect to see some sunshine by the afternoon along with a brisk northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Sadly, the extreme cold looks to live on through the end of the week despite plenty of sunshine. Thursday will stay in the 20s for much of the day with overnight lows into the low teens again on Friday morning.

Continue to take the proper precautions by dripping faucets or insulating pipes! We don’t get any relief until Sunday and Monday when temperatures look to rebound into the 40s and 50s!





