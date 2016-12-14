FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dangerous, single digit cold grips TN Valle - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dangerous, single digit cold grips TN Valley

A First Alert Weather Day is in effect through 7a.m. Wednesday due to the extreme and dangerous cold as well as hazardous road conditions.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 10a.m. for the entire Valley due to very dangerous cold. Wind chill values are from -10° to 0° this morning and will stay below zero until the later morning hours.

This kind of cold could lead to a frostbite in as little as 30 to 45 minutes if you’re not properly dressed. Despite the advisory ending at 9a.m., we will still have the bitter cold throughout the day as well with air temperatures only expected to climb into the mid 20s and a breezy north wind at 10 to 20 mph. That means we can expect wind chills to stay into the teens for much of the day.

On top of the dangerous cold this morning, several of the area roads will likely be hazardous from yesterday’s snowfall. Watch out for black ice on roads this morning as this kind of cold does not allow the road treatments to work very well if at all.

The good news is that we are expecting plenty of sunshine this morning and into the afternoon which will help to melt much of that throughout the day, but make sure you are still taking it easy throughout the morning and early afternoon. After another cold night tonight, we will climb out of the cold cellar. Temperatures Thursday will be near 40-degrees with sunshine and then the 50s are back for Friday and Saturday.

Even warmer weather is on the way Sunday with the 60s pushing through!

Stay warm and Happy Wednesday!
 

