First Alert Weather Day: Two rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms

Today a First Alert Weather Day. The threat for severe storms will remain low across the Valley through the lunch hour. The atmosphere overhead will become more unstable as breaks in the clouds allow for a warm-up. At the same time, severe storms ongoing across southern AL will shift eastward into Georgia.

A frontal system will approach the area as we reach the early afternoon. Ahead of the front there will be a chance for isolated supercell storms within the unstable air. Storms should begin to initiate between 1-3 p.m.

Storms could quickly become severe and track northeast at 50 to 60 mph. There is a higher chance for severe storms and tornadoes in areas east of I-65 because there will be more time for the atmosphere to become unstable.

The chance for severe weather will begin to wind down in the Shoals by 4pm and 7pm elsewhere. All modes of severe weather would be possible with these isolated cells.

Large hail and strong tornadoes cannot be ruled out. The best advice I can give is to prepare for severe storms and be thankful if they don't happen in your neighborhood.

We will be keeping you updated through all social and digital media. Additional information can be found on the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather and News Apps. If it is safe to do so you can send photos with #WAFF48. Additional streaming at waff.com.

Look for cooler and breezy conditions behind this system. Highs Thursday may stay in the upper 50s, and patchy frost is possible Saturday morning. We’re warmer by Sunday with highs back to around 80.

Have a safe day and stay weather alert!

