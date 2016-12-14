FIRST ALERT: Nate downgraded to tropical depression; wind advisories remain

Nate has weakened to a tropical depression as it continues its trek north through Alabama. As of 10 a.m., the center of the storm was located near Tuscaloosa.

Nate has been downgraded to a depression. Weakening faster than forecast. Our wind gusts will likely remain below 35 mph — Brad Travis (@BradTravisWAFF) October 8, 2017

Tropical Storm Watches have been canceled and are now wind advisories, which are in effect until the early evening for Marion, Winston, Cullman, Morgan, Marshall and DeKalb counties. Wind gusts of 40 to 45 mph are still possible through the afternoon, with the stronger gusts into the higher elevations of northeast Alabama.

GOOD NEWS! The Tropical Storm Watch has been CANCELED for northeast Alabama & downgraded to a Wind Advisory until 7pm! @waff48 pic.twitter.com/mwhd4IJguw — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) October 8, 2017

Another major impact with the storm today will be heavy rain. A flash flood watch is in effect for Jackson, DeKalb and Marshall counties. We have already seen reports of rainfall near 2 inches near Sand Mountain and another 2 to 4 inches is possible as we move through the afternoon and evening.

We are hearing of some reports of sporadic downed trees in northeast Alabama.

